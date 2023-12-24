Transport Secy conducts safety inspection on NH-44 in Ramban

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

To ensure strict enforcement of road safety measures, Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, today conducted an extensive inspection of NH-44 in Ramban.

An official said this initiative aimed to assess implementation of road safety measures by all stakeholders, with emphasis on public transport passenger vehicles.

Engaging directly with the passengers, Secretary sought feedback on their travel experiences, placing a paramount emphasis on the road safety measures being adopted by passenger vehicles. He examined the emergency exits, ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers during their journeys.

Interacting with passengers, Ramaswamy proactively enquired about the driving practices of the operators, emphasising the importance of attentive driving.

The Secretary reviewed the current status of accidents and their causes on National Highway and other link roads in the district.

Subsequently, Ramaswamy directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, NHW, Ramban, Rohit Baskotra, and ARTO, Ramban, Samrinder Singh, to implement all road safety measures with a mission and a holistic vision.

