Transport Secy conducts safety inspection on NH-44 in Ramban

Jammu, December 23
To ensure strict enforcement of road safety measures, Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, today conducted an extensive inspection of NH-44 in Ramban.
An official said this initiative aimed to assess implementation of road safety measures by all stakeholders, with emphasis on public transport passenger vehicles.
Engaging directly with the passengers, Secretary sought feedback on their travel experiences, placing a paramount emphasis on the road safety measures being adopted by passenger vehicles. He examined the emergency exits, ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers during their journeys.
Interacting with passengers, Ramaswamy proactively enquired about the driving practices of the operators, emphasising the importance of attentive driving.
The Secretary reviewed the current status of accidents and their causes on National Highway and other link roads in the district.
Subsequently, Ramaswamy directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, NHW, Ramban, Rohit Baskotra, and ARTO, Ramban, Samrinder Singh, to implement all road safety measures with a mission and a holistic vision.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year