Transporters observe bandh in Kargil

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 2

The All Kargil Transport Association observed a bandh in Kargil on Sunday. The association has been demanding UT grade permits for the taxis. The cab operators claimed their vehicles were being challaned and even seized in Leh as they had only district-level permits.

The administration issued directions for more strengthen security in the district to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve ordered deployment of officials in different areas.

