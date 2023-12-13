Transporters told to provide insurance cover to travellers

Jammu, December 12
Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh has asked the transport companies to provide insurance cover to travellers. The DC along with SSP Abdul Qayoom took part in a road safety awareness programme.
On the occasion, He urged transport agencies to provide insurance options for travellers. This initiative allows commuters to claim an insurance amount of Rs 2 lakh in case of any mishap during their travel. “Such measures, coupled with awareness programmes and inspections, play a pivotal role in maintaining road safety standards,” the official informed.
