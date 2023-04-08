Treated like criminal: Iltija on getting 'conditional' passport

PTI

Srinagar, April 7

“Am I terrorist or anti-national?” asked Iltija, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday a day after she was issued a “country-specific passport” for two years to allow her to study in the United Arab Emirates.

The 35-year-old had moved the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in February after her application for a passport was not cleared following an adverse report by the J&K Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a fresh one on June 8 last year.

Court misled According to Iltija, Kashmir’s Regional Passport Officer and the CID had misled the judiciary as they issued her a UAE-specific passport where she wants to go for higher studies.

She says she will continue to fight in the court despite “pressure to withdraw her petition”.

Iltija described the document as a “conditional passport”.

The court directed the regional passport office to look into the merits of the case. Following this, Iltija, who wants to go for higher studies, has been issued a passport that is valid from April 5, 2023 to April 4, 2025, according to a letter by the RPO to the additional solicitor general.

“The Regional Passport Officer, Kashmir, Davinder Kumar, and the CID have misled the judiciary,” she said at a press conference at the PDP headquarters here.

“The passport issued to me a two-year passport and it is mentioned clearly that it is valid only for the UAE,” Iltija said and described the document issued to her as a “conditional passport”. She said she was an “Indian citizen and a law-abiding citizen” and hadn’t violated any law. “But, even to issue the two-year passport, the Official Secrets Act has been invoked against me. This Act is usually invoked for espionage,” Iltija claimed.

She asserted that she would continue to fight her case in the court despite “pressure to withdraw her petition”. “The Deputy Solicitor General (of India) (Tahir Majid) Shamsi has asked the court to dismiss my petition as the passport has been issued,” she added.