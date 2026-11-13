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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Tribal heritage faces threat of disappearance without documentation: Rahi

Tribal heritage faces threat of disappearance without documentation: Rahi

Highlights the distinctive cultural ethos of all 16 Scheduled Tribe communities of Jammu and Kashmir

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Javaid Rahi, tribal researcher.
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Noted tribal researcher Javaid Rahi has cautioned that the cultural heritage of tribal communities is facing a serious threat of disappearance unless it is systematically and scientifically documented, preserved and passed on to future generations.

He was speaking at a special programme organised by the Government College of Education, Jammu, in connection with National Tribal Pride Day (Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas), as part of the ongoing Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada being observed from November 1 to 15.

Dr Jyoti Parihar, Principal of the college, said the programme was organised to deliberate on the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities and explore effective ways to document, preserve and promote it.

Presenting his research paper, Rahi highlighted the distinctive cultural ethos of all 16 Scheduled Tribe communities of Jammu and Kashmir and the eight tribal languages spoken by them.

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He said tribal heritage encompassed a vast repository of indigenous knowledge, oral traditions, folklore, folk music, dances, customary practices, traditional healing systems, craftsmanship and ecological wisdom.

Rahi cautioned that globalisation, rapid modernisation, changing lifestyles and the growing influence of artificial intelligence and social media were posing unprecedented challenges to the survival of traditional knowledge and cultural practices.

He stressed that several oral traditions and indigenous practices could disappear permanently if they were not documented through systematic research and scientific methods.

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He emphasised the need for concerted efforts by academic institutions, researchers and policymakers to preserve tribal languages, cultural practices and traditional knowledge systems and ensure their transmission to future generations.

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