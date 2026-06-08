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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Tributes paid to Army officer who died during search op

Tributes paid to Army officer who died during search op

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Army men pay tributes on Sunday to Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami who died during a search operation in Rajouri.
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Tributes were paid to the Army officer who died during a search operation in the dense forest area of Rajouri. Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami allegedly fell into a gorge.

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An official statement by the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps stated, “GOC of White Knight Corps and all ranks paid solemn tribute to Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami during a wreath-laying ceremony held with full military honours. The young officer made the supreme sacrifice on June 6 while undertaking operational duties in an area characterised by rugged terrain, steep cliffs and adverse weather conditions.”

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The statement read that a wreath was laid in honour of the brave officer whose unwavering commitment to duty, exemplary courage and selfless devotion to the nation embody the finest traditions of the Indian Army. “His life was a testament to selfless service, unwavering commitment and supreme devotion to duty. His sacrifice shall remain a beacon of inspiration for all ranks. White Knight Corps extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prays for strength to endure this irreparable loss and for eternal peace to the departed soul,” the statement read.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also laid a wreath and paid homage to Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami who was part of the anti-terror operation.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Laid a wreath and paid homage to our Army braveheart Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami. The nation will forever remain indebted to his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We stand firmly with the family of the martyr in this difficult hour”.

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Op enters Day 16

A search operation codenamed ‘Sheruwali’ was launched after a gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces on May 23 in the forest area of Gambhir Mughlan. The operation was launched after information about movement of two to three armed terrorists was received by the intelligence agencies.

Heavy deployment of Army, police and CRPF has been made in the area and the searches are being conducted day and night to track and eliminate the terrorists believed to be Pakistanis. The terrorists are believed to be hiding inside the deep forest area that has been encircled by the security forces. The operation has been continuing for the past 16 days during which a hideout of terrorists was also busted.

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