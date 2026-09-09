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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Tributes paid to NC founder on 44th death anniversary

Tributes paid to NC founder on 44th death anniversary

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the party were also present at the function

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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J&K CM Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah pay floral tribute to Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at his graveyard in Srinagar on Tuesday. ANI
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 44th death anniversary.

The Abdullahs paid floral tributes to the NC founder, popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, at his mausoleum at Naseembagh in the Hazratbal area of the city.

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Special supplications and prayers were made for the NC founder, who is credited with improving socio-economic conditions in Jammu and Kashmir with decisions such as the Land to Tiller Act.

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Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the party were also present at the function.

“Today, on 8 September, we observe the 44th death anniversary of Baba-e-Quom, Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, whose life was dedicated to the dignity, rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We remember his leadership, honour his legacy and pay tribute to a towering figure who continues to inspire generations,” the NC said on X.

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