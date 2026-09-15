Tricolour stitching turns into a livelihood for Kupwara women

The Army has helped 140 women in this village near the Line of Control in Kupwara district become self-reliant by establishing a flag centre where they handcraft the Tricolour.

Known as the Flag Women of Kupwara (FLWOK), the group started in April 2022 as a cooperative society, supported and promoted by the Army.

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“The society has 12 skill development centres where 140 women are employed from various parts of Kupwara,” a senior Army officer said.

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The FLWOK is known for intricate craftsmanship and distinctive hand-stitched and crewel-embroidered Ashoka Chakras on the tricolour, which sets them apart from other commercially available national flags, the officer said, adding the centre also manufactures Kashmiri hand-embroidered linen. “The FLOWK has delivered more than 4,500 flags of various sizes for campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga and Independence and Republic Day since its inception in 2022. Their efforts were recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned them during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address,” the officer said.

The commercial success of the products made by these women has helped them get listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, which increased their chances of getting more orders. “Each item sold empowers these women, ensure economic development and assist them in living a life of dignity and self-esteem,” the Army officer said.

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Sheikh Jamsheed, a social worker, said the Army is not only guarding the borders but also consistently focusing on women’s empowerment.

“In Trehgam, where this centre is running, our mothers and sisters are making flags there. They do hand embroidery. First, they were trained, and after that, the Army provided a centre there. Since then, around 30 families have been earning their livelihood there, handcrafting the National Flag,” Jamsheed said.

“Whether it’s training as radio jockeys or any other platform safe for women, the Army is always at the forefront,” he added.

Tauseef Ahmad War, a rights activist, lauded the Army efforts but wanted these initiatives replicated in other parts of north Kashmir.

This should not remain confined to just one area. It should benefit all of north Kashmir, and such programmes ought to be launched everywhere so that people become aware and benefit from these initiatives,” he added. — PTI