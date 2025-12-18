Troops arrest woman from PoK in Poonch

A woman from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, said officials, adding that she had entered the Indian territory on Tuesday evening.

Army identified the woman as Shehnaz Akhtar, a resident of Gimma village in PoK’s Kotli district. She was apprehended at the Dabbi forward post.

Sources said that as per preliminary investigation, the woman had an argument with her father and fled towards the LoC.

The Army is conducting an inquiry to determine how she entered Indian territory.

Officials said that after this inquiry, she will be handed over to the police for repatriation.