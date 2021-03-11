Troops must remain vigilant to maintain sanctity of LoC: Army Chief

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

It is the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and the troops must remain vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.

Pande, who is on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army on April 30, arrived in Srinagar on Saturday.

The Army chief, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, and Lieutenant General ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of formations along the LoC in north Kashmir, the defence ministry’s statement said.

Pande, whose Kashmir visit will end on Sunday, was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness, it mentioned.

The formation commanders also briefed the Army chief on the existing ceasefire agreement on the LoC, development work on field fortifications, counter infiltration grid, operational preparedness and Army-citizen connect in border areas, it said.

“The Army chief, while interacting with the formation commanders, laid special emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control,” it mentioned.

During his interaction with the troops, Pande complimented them for their high morale and professional competence, it noted.

On his arrival at Chinar Corps headquarters, Pande was briefed by Aujla on the overall security situation prevalent along the LoC and hinterland, it mentioned.

“The Army chief highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded Chinar Corps for their high level of morale and contribution to peace building in Jammu and Kashmir,” it noted.

Pande complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in “projecting a whole of government approach” that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory, it mentioned.