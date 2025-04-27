Truce violated by Pak along LoC; Army hits back

Adil Akhzer

Srinagar, April 26

The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir on Saturday, Army officials said.

Advertisement

This marks the second consecutive day of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Kashmir, prompting a strong response from Indian troops. According to Army officials, on the night of April 25–26, “unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by various Pakistan army posts across the Line of Control in Kashmir.”

“Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms fire,” officials added, noting that no casualties were reported in the exchange.

Advertisement

The latest violation comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this week, in which 26 people were killed. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kashmir on Friday and was briefed by the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Commander on the prevailing situation, including the ceasefire violations and the Army’s effective response along the LoC. Earlier on Friday morning, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire at multiple locations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, again prompting an “effective” response from Indian forces.

Meanwhile, the recent escalation has sparked panic among residents of border towns. Locals in the tourist destinations of Gurez and Tangdhar — areas close to the Line of Control that have recently emerged as popular tourist spots — reported growing anxiety.

“Yesterday, we even cleaned up the community bunkers as a precautionary measure,” said a resident of Tangdhar. “Because of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, we are just praying that the situation doesn’t escalate further.”

Since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021, border towns had witnessed a period of peace with no incidents of cross-border firing — a calm now threatened.