Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / True education lies in nurturing responsible human beings: Omar Abdullah

True education lies in nurturing responsible human beings: Omar Abdullah

Addresses the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K CM Omar Abdullah honours a student at the Convention Centre in Jammu on Thursday. ANI
Advertisement
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the true purpose of education was not merely to achieve academic excellence but to nurture responsible human beings with strong moral values, independent thinking and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

He was addressing the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES), titled 'Honour & Excellence 2026', at the Convention Centre here.

Advertisement

The event celebrated academic achievements, dedicated service and the contribution of the Society towards shaping responsible citizens.

Advertisement

The ceremony recognised meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the Class X and XII board examinations, honoured employees who had completed 25 years of dedicated service and felicitated distinguished alumni of the Society's educational institutions.

Recalling his association with the Diocese's educational institutions, particularly Burn Hall School, Srinagar, where he studied up to Class V, the Chief Minister shared memories of his school days and appreciated the institution's enduring contribution to education and character-building.

Advertisement

Omar lauded the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society for its significant role in the education sector, stating that it manages 24 schools across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, catering to around 28,000 students and employing nearly 1,600 people.

"These schools produce civil service officers, police officers, doctors and business leaders. But more than anything else, they produce successful people who remain good people," he said.

He added that the real achievement of an educational institution lay in nurturing individuals who could distinguish between right and wrong and contribute positively to society.

Emphasising the importance of independent thinking and curiosity, the Chief Minister urged students not to hesitate in asking questions and encouraged them to develop the confidence to challenge ideas, explore different perspectives and seek answers.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts