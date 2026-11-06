True education lies in nurturing responsible human beings: Omar Abdullah

He was addressing the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES), titled 'Honour & Excellence 2026', at the Convention Centre here.

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The event celebrated academic achievements, dedicated service and the contribution of the Society towards shaping responsible citizens.

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The ceremony recognised meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the Class X and XII board examinations, honoured employees who had completed 25 years of dedicated service and felicitated distinguished alumni of the Society's educational institutions.

Recalling his association with the Diocese's educational institutions, particularly Burn Hall School, Srinagar, where he studied up to Class V, the Chief Minister shared memories of his school days and appreciated the institution's enduring contribution to education and character-building.

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Omar lauded the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society for its significant role in the education sector, stating that it manages 24 schools across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, catering to around 28,000 students and employing nearly 1,600 people.

"These schools produce civil service officers, police officers, doctors and business leaders. But more than anything else, they produce successful people who remain good people," he said.

He added that the real achievement of an educational institution lay in nurturing individuals who could distinguish between right and wrong and contribute positively to society.

Emphasising the importance of independent thinking and curiosity, the Chief Minister urged students not to hesitate in asking questions and encouraged them to develop the confidence to challenge ideas, explore different perspectives and seek answers.