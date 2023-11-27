Two arrested for abduction

PTI

Nagpur, November 26

The J&K Police, along with its Nagpur counterparts, arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl from the UT and taking her to Nagpur. The minor was apparently in a relationship with one Mohd Muddasir Hussain (19) of Kishtwar. He, along with his cousin Mohd Yasir Hussain Shaheen of Doda and the girl, reached Nagpur on a train where they were caught, an official said.

The matter is being investigated, the police said.

