Two arrested for abduction

Nagpur, November 26
The J&K Police, along with its Nagpur counterparts, arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl from the UT and taking her to Nagpur. The minor was apparently in a relationship with one Mohd Muddasir Hussain (19) of Kishtwar. He, along with his cousin Mohd Yasir Hussain Shaheen of Doda and the girl, reached Nagpur on a train where they were caught, an official said.
The matter is being investigated, the police said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...