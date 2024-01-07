Two arrested with ‘charas’

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Rajouri police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers alongwith ‘charas’ like substance. Police said that two peddlers, identified as Mukesh Kumar and Amir Hussain, were arrested and charas like substance weighing 110 grams was recovered from the duo.

A case under Sections 8, 20, 29 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation and legal proceedings into the matter are going on.

