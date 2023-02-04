Two avalanches hit Gurez in Bandipora

ANI

Bandipora, February 3

Two avalanches hit Gurez and Tulail tehsils of the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said, officials. However, no damage to property or loss of life was reported.

“Two minor avalanches were observed in Gurez and Tulail tehsil today; no damage to property or loss of life occurred,” said District Collector Bandipora.

Earlier on February 1, two foreign nationals were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. During the rescue operations, 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides were rescued.

Some skiers were trapped in the famous ski resort Gulmarg after an avalanche hit the Afarwat peak in the region, Baramulla Police informed on Wednesday.

The police informed through a statement that three teams comprising twenty-one Foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing on Wednesday.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where the people went skiing.

The joint rescue operations by the Jammu Kashmir Police and the tourism department saved twenty-one out of the trapped twenty-three people. Two foreign nationals lost their lives. Their bodies were sent to the hospital for further medical and legal procedures.