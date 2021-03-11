Two BJP leaders held for extortion in Bandipora

Srinagar: Two BJP leaders were arrested in J&K’s Bandipora on Thursday for allegedly extorting money from a woman in order to get her brother out of jail, officials said. They have been identified as BJP’s Bandipora district president Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad. PTI
Rat sighted on board, flight delayed by 2 hrs
new delhi: A Srinagar-Jammu flight of the Tata group-run Air India was delayed by approximately two hours on Thursday after a rat was sighted on board the aircraft, officials said. Aviation regular DGCA has begun a probe into this incident, officials mentioned. PTI
Three injured in LPG cylinder blast
jammu: Three members of a family suffered burn injuries when an LPG cylinder in their kitchen caught fire and exploded, setting their house ablaze, officials said. The incident occurred on late Wednesday night in a house in the Bakshinagar area, he said.
