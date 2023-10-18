Two BSF men injured in firing by Pakistan's Rangers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 17

Violating ceasefire agreement, Pakistan's Rangers reportedly opened fired on BSF personnel in Arnia sector of Jammu on Tuesday.

According to reports, two personnel were injured. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Jammu. It is after months that Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation. The Rangers opened fired when BSF personnel were patrolling the area along the international border in Arnia. Detailed information about the injured is yet to be received. Security forces have already heightened the vigil in the Union Territory keeping in view the terror threat.

