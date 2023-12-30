Two chargesheeted for land fraud in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch presented a 544-page chargesheet against a property dealer and a naib sarpanch for allegedly duping a complainant on the pretext of selling a piece of land.

The chargesheet has been presented against property dealer Karanjeet Singh and Naib Sarpanch Rajinder both, residents of RS Pura in Jammu, for judicial determination after their involvement in hatching criminal conspiracy, cheating and duping Maqsood Ahmed was established in the case investigated by the Economic Offences Wing.

Maqsood had complained on December 25, 2020 that he had purchased 15 marlas at Drawtay area in RS Pura from Karanjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh for Rs 27 lakh. He paid Rs 15 lakh in advance and later gave Rs 10 lakh to Rajinder.

According to the complainant, he approached Karanjeet Singh for execution of sale deed but the accused reportedly refused to do so. He reportedly issued cheques in his favour which were dishonoured, according to the complainant.

