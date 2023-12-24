Two civilian workers dead in Doda Army camp fire

Doda/Jammu, December 23
Two civilian workers were charred to death in a fire inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, the police said.
Snag in heater
Some snag in a kerosene heater is stated to be the reason behind the fire. Victims Parshotam (55) of Samba and Som Raj (45) of Kathua were running a tailor shop in the Arnoda Gatt Army camp.
The fire was reported at around 2.30 am, the official said, adding that the charred bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene. The process is on to hand over the bodies to relatives for last rites.
