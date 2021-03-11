Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Pulwama

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast in Pulwama on Monday. Militants attacked the personnel when people were busy shopping amid Eid festivity at Larmoo area of Awantipora in Pulwama, around 40 km south of Srinagar. After the blast, gunshots were fired towards the CRPF men, officials said.

The police said two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force sustained minor injuries in the attack. They have been moved to a hospital.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, said a joint team of the police and the CRPF was conducting area domination when the attack took place. He said the forces and the police were retaliating and more reinforcement had been rushed along with senior officers to the spot.

Though the police call it a minor incident, the attack is considered to be a major move by the militants.

In another case, two associates of terrorists were arrested in Baramulla and heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore, along with arms and ammunition, was seized from their possession. They have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan and Mohd Rafiq Khan.

2 terror aides held