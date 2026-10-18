Two-day pilgrimage to Bala Devi temple in Kashmir begins from Jammu

A two-day pilgrimage organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Kshatriya Samaj to Shri Bala Devi Ji Temple in Balhama village, on the outskirts of Srinagar, commenced from Jammu on Saturday, with BJP leader Zorawar Singh Jamwal describing the initiative as a historic beginning and highlighting its significance in promoting communal harmony.

The shrine is revered as the ‘Kuldevi’ (ancestral clan goddess) of the Kshatriya Samaj, the organisers said.

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“The objective of the pilgrimage is to reconnect the younger generation with the roots of Sanatan Dharma in Kashmir and familiarise them with the region’s rich cultural and religious heritage, which decades of militancy could not destroy. This is just the beginning, and we hope that devotees from across the country and the world will join the pilgrimage in the years to come,” Jamwal, who is also J&K BJP spokesperson, said.

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Jamwal, who is leading the pilgrimage along with BJP MLA RS Pathania, said the two-day yatra aims to raise awareness about Kashmir’s ancient religious heritage.

He said more devotees are expected to join the procession from Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas as it heads to Srinagar. “We will reach the destination this evening. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Ashtami, prayers and a havan will be performed in honour of Mata Rani, and devotees will have the opportunity to seek her blessings,” he said.

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Jamwal said the temple, believed by devotees to be thousands of years old, has been maintained by the local Muslim community, reflecting the region’s traditions of communal coexistence. “This, in itself, demonstrates the true character of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, appreciating the local community for helping preserve the shrine.

Pathania highlighted the spirit of religious harmony, saying, “Sarva Dharma Sambhav” — equal respect for all religions — is the essence of India and a collective sentiment of the nation. “Our Constitution makers spoke about this principle, and it is also described in our Vedas and Puranas,” he said.

He praised the local Shia Muslim community for maintaining the temple and also expressed hope that the pilgrimage would grow in the coming years.