Two dead, 12 injured as mini bus turns turtle in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, March 2
A mini bus overturned in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, leaving two passengers dead and 12 others injured, officials said.
The private passenger vehicle was on its way to Kandi from Budhal when the accident took place near Phani Tran village around 11.30 am, they said.
Block Medical Officer, Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said the injured were brought to community health centre, Kandi and two of them – Shakil Ahmad of Kewal and Badar Hussain of Kandi - succumbed to injuries.
