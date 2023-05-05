Two dead, five hurt in Ramban hotel fire

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

Two persons died while five were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel at tourist spot Sanasar in Ramban district of Jammu division on Thursday morning.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the locals informed about the incident.

A major part of the hotel building was burnt in the incident. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit. While a deceased has been identified as Raman Sadhotra, a resident of Samba, the identity of the second victim could not be ascertained till evening.