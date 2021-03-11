Two dead, three injured as car hits water tank

Jammu: A woman and her son lost their lives in a road accident in Kathua district. Nisha Sharma (36) and Riday Sharma (2) were returning to Gangyal in Jammu from Pathankot when their car hit a cemented water tank near Sehswan Morh in Kathua. Her husband Varun Sharma and two daughters were shifted to a hospital. OC
Former Congress legislator Shiv Dev Singh joins BJP
Jammu: Former MLA and senior Congress leader Shiv Dev Singh, along with his supporters, joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of party's J&K chief Ravinder Raina. Raina said politicians were influenced by the saffron party's policies. Other parties have ditched the people, he alleged. PTI
Slain employee’s wife gets job appointment letter
Jammu: The J&K administration has handed over Rs 5 lakh besides an appointment letter to the family of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in his office in Budgam. Bhat's wife Meenakshi Raina has got a posting in a government school at Nowabad in Jammu.
