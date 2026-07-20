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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two detained for 'obscene act' near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi

Two detained for 'obscene act' near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi

Action taken after a viral video showing two couples engaged in obscene and inappropriate acts

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Two persons, including a juvenile, were detained for their alleged involvement in an obscene act near the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, police said on Sunday.
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A police spokesperson said the action against the accused followed a viral video showing two couples engaged in obscene and inappropriate acts near the Bhawan market area, which attracted widespread public attention.

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He said on July 17, the Police Station Bhawan received information about two boys and two girls engaging in such activity, which inconvenienced pilgrims and hurt their religious sentiments.

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Taking cognisance of the matter, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

During the investigation, the spokesperson said a special police team successfully detained the two accused: Pritam Singh of Talwara and a juvenile. The juvenile was handed over to his family after completing the necessary legal formalities in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, he said.

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The spokesperson said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused involved in the case.

He said police reiterate their firm commitment to maintaining public order, preserving the sanctity of religious places, and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for devotees.

"Strict legal action will be taken against anyone disturbing public peace or hurting the religious sentiments of devotees," the spokesperson said.

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