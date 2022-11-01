Two die by suicide

Banihal, October 31
Amresh Singh (26) of Jarnal Panchal and Sapna Devi (20) of Barthyal Panchal, said to be newly engaged, were found hanging near their houses in Ramban on Monday. The reason behind the incident is not known yet. The police said an inquest proceeding had been initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today