Two drug peddlers arrested in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Continuing its drive against drug peddlers, Doda police have booked two drug peddlers and lodged them in Bhaderwah district jail under preventive detention.

Giving details, police said a number of complaints were being received at the Bhaderwah police station that two youth namely Saqib Sheikh and Yaser Khan were habitual drug peddlers and were alluring other local youth to consume and sell drugs.

Acting upon this information, police swung into action and a detailed report of their involvement in drug smuggling as well as involving other youth in drug selling was prepared. A police party led by Bhaderwah SHO Inspector Amrit Katoch apprehended these drug peddlers and produced them before the Executive Magistrate, from where they were sent to Bhaderwah district jail under preventive detention.

#Doda #Jammu