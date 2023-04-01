Two drug peddlers from Amritsar caught with heroin, Rs 16.71 lakh

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 31

The Samba police on Friday arrested two inter-state drug peddlers, hailing from Amritsar, carrying heroin and Rs 16.71 lakh in cash. With this, the Samba police have caught 17 heroin suppliers in the past two-and-a-half month.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Raju, and Ranjeet Singh, alias Kalu, both residents of Devidass Pura in Amritsar. A case has been registered at the Ghagwal police station. Their vehicle has also been seized.

The seized drug is believed to have been brought from Pakistan to Punjab which was being taken to the Jammu region for sale. The police believe both were a part of the deep-rooted network of narco-terrorism being fueled by Pakistan.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said the suppliers were returning to Punjab after selling drugs in the Jammu region. When signalled to stop on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Samba, the accused tried to escape but caught. Drugs and money were seized from their vehicle. Additional SP Surinder Choudhary is supervising the investigation.

“Seventeen heroin suppliers, including three women, have been caught in the past two-and-a-half month in Samba. Action has been initiated against several other drug suppliers,” the SSP said.

The police have already intensified checking of suspicious persons. Many local and Punjab-based smugglers have been arrested in the past in different districts of the UT. While cases of smugglers purchasing drugs from Kashmir and taking the same to Punjab were common, incidents involving Punjab drug being sold in J&K are also not uncommon.

There have been cases along border areas in both J&K and Punjab wherein drones were used to push narcotics.