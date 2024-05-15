Two drug peddlers held, heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

Continuing its efforts against drug trade, police arrested two drug smugglers in Baramulla and recovered heroin like substance from their possession. At a checkpoint established at Ganie Mohalla Trikanjan, a police party from Boniyar intercepted two persons, identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie and Ghulam Hassan Ganie, both brothers, residents of Trikanjan Boniyar.

“During search, 446 grams of heroin like substance (worth Rs 2 crores approximately) was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station Boniyar where they remain in custody,” the police statement read.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

In a statement, Baramulla police said “We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112.”

