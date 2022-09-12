Two held for raping minor

Jammu: Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Poonch. The crime was committed on August 15 while she was returning from her school in Mendhar area, a police official said. The complaint was received on August 26 following which an FIR was filed. PTI
Agri panel holds first meet
Jammu: Mangla Rai, ex-DG, Indian Council for Agricultural Research, on Sunday chaired in Srinagar the first meeting of Apex Committee on agriculture and allied sectors of J&K. Besides analysis, the experts discussed challenges and opportunities for growth. OC
Bear, cub spotted in Srinagar
Srinagar: The police on Sunday advised Srinagar residents to be alert and stay indoors after a wild bear and its cub were seen roaming in Rajbagh and then in Lal Mandi area. The animals reportedly injured a person, officials said. PTO
