Two hospitals fined Rs 1.2L for denying treatment under Ayushman scheme

Jammu, March 14
District Grievance Redressal Committee for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, fined two hospitals for denying treatment to patients under the PMJAY.
“The two hospitals, Bee General Hospital, Canal Road, Jammu, and Government Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu, have been found guilty of denying treatment under the flagship health insurance scheme of the government. As per recommendations of the committee to the state health agency, the two hospitals have to pay a minimum amount of Rs 1,22,711 as fine as per guidelines,” an official said.
While the Bee General Hospital has been found guilty of denying a neurosurgery, the SSH had refused an essential component in one cardiac-surgery, namely Drug Coated Balloon. Other grievances related to the scheme were also discussed and taken up for resolution in the meeting.
