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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two houses, hotel damaged in fire in Srinagar  

Two houses, hotel damaged in fire in Srinagar  

A fire breaks out in the attic of one of the buildings in the afternoon and spreads to the adjoining ones

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:59 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Photo for representation
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Three buildings -- a hotel and two residential houses -- were damaged in a blaze in the Indira Nagar area of Srinagar city on Tuesday, officials said.

A fire broke out in the attic of one of the buildings in the afternoon and spread to the adjoining ones, they said.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

While the attics of the three buildings were damaged in the incident, there was no loss of life, the officials said.

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