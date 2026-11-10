Two houses, hotel damaged in fire in Srinagar  

Three buildings -- a hotel and two residential houses -- were damaged in a blaze in the Indira Nagar area of Srinagar city on Tuesday, officials said.

A fire broke out in the attic of one of the buildings in the afternoon and spread to the adjoining ones, they said.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

While the attics of the three buildings were damaged in the incident, there was no loss of life, the officials said.