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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two houses searched in human trafficking case

Two houses searched in human trafficking case

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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In a significant action against an organised transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud network, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, today conducted searches at the residential premises of Gulam Nabi Khanday, a resident of Kulgam, and Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Qazigund.

The searches form part of an ongoing investigation into a serious and organised network allegedly engaged in trafficking unemployed youth from J&K and other parts of the country under the guise of overseas employment, followed by their exploitation in cyber fraud operations in Myanmar.

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The operation was carried out in the early hours of Thursday pursuant to search warrants issued by the competent court in connection with an FIR. During the searches, the SIA seized incriminating material, including mobile phones, identity-related documents, PAN cards, a passport and job agreements, which are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Preliminary investigation has brought to light an alleged modus operandi in which local facilitators, in coordination with foreign-based handlers, lured vulnerable and unemployed youth with offers of employment abroad. The victims were allegedly moved through Thailand to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were subsequently subjected to exploitation and allegedly compelled to participate in cyber scam operations.

The emerging dimensions of the case indicate the involvement of a transnational chain extending across jurisdictions, involving recruitment, movement, facilitation and exploitation of victims.

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The investigation is accordingly being pursued to identify the complete network, its local and overseas linkages, and the financial and logistical channels allegedly supporting its operations. Cooperation from national agencies and international partners has also been solicited in the investigation.

“The searches constitute an important step in the SIA’s ongoing efforts to identify, trace and dismantle the entire network, establish the role of each person involved, and uncover the mechanisms through which victims were recruited, transported and exploited,” a statement read.

The digital and documentary material seized during the searches will be subjected to detailed examination to establish further linkages, communication channels, financial transactions, recruitment mechanisms and other evidence relevant to the investigation.

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