Two hybrid militants arrested in Kupwara, arms seized

Srinagar, August 19
Security forces have arrested two ‘hybrid militants’ in Kupwara district and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, the police said on Friday.
They were arrested during investigation of a case in Handwara in which three hybrid militants were arrested on August 4. A police spokesman said the security forces were probing the Handwara case when they got a lead about the role of two more men in carrying out terrorist acts.
They have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, alias Hilal, a resident of Humpora; and Naseer Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sagipora. Two pistols, four pistol magazines and 58 pistol rounds and six grenades have been seized from their possession. Further investigation has been going on. — PTI
Grenades recovered
