Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists arrested in Kashmir; were looking for a chance to carry out attacks

Srinagar, June 10
Security forces arrested two ‘hybrid terrorists’ linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
The terrorists were arrested at a check point jointly set up by the police, CRPF and Army at Gurseer in Sopore area late on Thursday night, the officials said.
They said incriminating material, arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.
Giving details of the arrest, a police spokesman said security forces intercepted two persons coming from Darpora-Delina towards Seer who tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended.
"The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul (resident of Shopian) and Muzamil Rashid Mir (resident of Pulwama). Two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession," the spokesman said.
He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of the LeT and were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians including outside labourers.
'Hybrid terrorist' is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.
They are activated by the handlers on need basis, a tactic that helps them to evade the radar of security forces for little longer than those who join the ranks full time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, buses from Punjab to the Internatio...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...