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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two illegal foreign-made pistols seized in Baramulla

Two illegal foreign-made pistols seized in Baramulla

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:25 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Baramulla police — in a joint operation — have seized two illegal foreign-made pistols.

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The police said a checkpoint was established at Chandsuma, Kanispora, and during checking, a white Maruti Brezza travelling from Srinagar towards Baramulla was intercepted for inspection.

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“The vehicle was carrying two occupants. During a thorough search, one pistol — manufactured in Turkey—was found from a bag carried by the co-passenger. The individual failed to produce any valid licence or legal authorisation for possession of the weapon,” the police said.

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The police said the accused was identified as Wakeel Ahmed Theekri, a resident of Kamalkot, Uri.

During the course of the investigation and at the instance of the arrested accused, Baramulla police conducted a search operation at Kalsi Hardu, Kamalkot, Uri.

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During the operation, the police recovered one Chinese-made pistol, two magazines, and 13 live rounds of ammunition, which were subsequently seized as evidence.

“The fresh seizure constitutes a significant development in the case and points towards a larger unlawful arms possession network,” the police said.

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