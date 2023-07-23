Two injured as landslide hits gypsum mine in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, July 23
Two people were seriously injured on Sunday when they came under a landslide while working at a gypsum mine in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.
The landslide struck the mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, 26 km from Ramban district headquarters, trapping a JCB machine operator and a dumper driver, the officials said.
They said police along with State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out driver of earthmover Ajaz Ahmed of Bhathan-Ghandri Ramban and driver Anil Singh of Dhar Road Udhampur.
The two had suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised, the officials said.
