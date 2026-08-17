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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two killed, 5 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Rajouri

Two killed, 5 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Rajouri

The accident occurred when the vehicle was travelling on the Kandi Mohra road

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Two people were killed and five others injured when an Eeco vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Rajouri district on Sunday evening, officials said.

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The condition of the injured remained critical, with one of them reported to be in a very critical condition.

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The accident occurred when the vehicle was travelling on the Kandi Mohra road and skidded off the road before plunging into the gorge in the Kotranka sub-division, leaving all seven occupants injured, they said.

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The injured were initially shifted to the sub-district hospital in Kotranka, from where they were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital, Rajouri, they added.

Two of the injured were declared brought dead at the GMC hospital, according to officials.

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The deceased have been identified as Khadim Hussain, a resident of Dhar Sakri village, and Shamim Akhter, a resident of Rehan village.

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