Two Lashkar aides held in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, March 7

Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested in Baramulla district, the police said on Tuesday. Ammunition was seized from them.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud Kunzer village in the North Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police spokesman said. Two suspected persons, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer, were apprehended. Two AK-47 magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of the banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating material were seized from their possession, the spokesman said.

The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). According to the police, during preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they had been working as terrorist associates for the LeT (TRF). The duo planned to use the ammunition to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered at the Kunzer police station and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman added.