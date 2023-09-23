Two Lashkar militants arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, September 23
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.
Police on Thursday got an input that a person identified as Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Baramulla’s Janbazpora, is missing from his home and has joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF, a police spokesperson said.
The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be a shadow outfit of the LeT.
The spokesperson said that a case in this regard was registered at the Baramulla Police Station and an investigation was taken up.
On receipt of this information, a joint team of the security forces set up a checkpoint at Tapper Pattan in the north Kashmir district and apprehended Shah, the spokesperson said.
He added that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds, were recovered from Shah’s possession.
Shah, during questioning, disclosed the name of his other associate Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, from Takiya Wagoora area, the spokesperson said.
The security forces raided his residence and subsequently arrested him, the spokesperson said, adding that two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.
The investigation has so far revealed that the two terrorists were operating on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers and were planning to recruit more people and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and the nearby areas, he said.
The investigation is at an initial stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected, he said.
