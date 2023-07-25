Two LeT associates arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, July 25

Security forces on Tuesday arrested two associates of banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist outfit in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT at Chak Tapper area of Kreeri Baramulla and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from their possession,” a police spokesman said.

He said the terror associates were arrested based on specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Village Chak Tapper Kreeri.

"Police along with Army established a motor vehicle checking point (MVCP) at Bus Stop Chak Tapper Kreeri. During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two suspected persons who on noticing the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully," the spokesman said.

He said during the personal search of the duo, arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dayem Majeed Khan and Ubair Tariq, both residents of neighbouring Bandipora district.

"During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT and had acquired arms and ammunition for target killing in District Baramulla," the spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Kreeri and further investigation was in progress.

