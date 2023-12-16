Two men shot at over land dispute

Jammu, December 15
Two men have been arrested for reportedly opening fire and injuring two victims in the RS Pura area along the international border. Panic struck Filora village in RS Pura after the accused fire on two others over a land dispute. The accused have been identified as Tarseem and Onkar.
Victims Vijay and Suresh hospitalised sustaining bullet injuries. Their condition is stated to be stable. Local residents said Tarsem and Onkar, along with their relatives, went to stop Vijay and Suresh of Rangpur Sidhriya and Satowali village from collecting fodder from a field in Filora village on Thursday.
After a heated exchange between the two sides, in a fit of anger, the accused opened fire, officials said. Tarseem and Onkar fled but were arrested later. The police said there was another accused present at the spot at the time of incident, who is on the run. Raids are being conducted to nab him.
Tarseem, Onkar and others have been booked under relevant sections related to attempt to murder and Arms Act. A pistol, 12-bore gun and a knife have been seized from them. Locals informed that the piece of land where the dispute occurred is a long pending dispute and tussle often takes place there.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...