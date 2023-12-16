Two men shot at over land dispute

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 15

Two men have been arrested for reportedly opening fire and injuring two victims in the RS Pura area along the international border. Panic struck Filora village in RS Pura after the accused fire on two others over a land dispute. The accused have been identified as Tarseem and Onkar.

Victims Vijay and Suresh hospitalised sustaining bullet injuries. Their condition is stated to be stable. Local residents said Tarsem and Onkar, along with their relatives, went to stop Vijay and Suresh of Rangpur Sidhriya and Satowali village from collecting fodder from a field in Filora village on Thursday.

After a heated exchange between the two sides, in a fit of anger, the accused opened fire, officials said. Tarseem and Onkar fled but were arrested later. The police said there was another accused present at the spot at the time of incident, who is on the run. Raids are being conducted to nab him.

Tarseem, Onkar and others have been booked under relevant sections related to attempt to murder and Arms Act. A pistol, 12-bore gun and a knife have been seized from them. Locals informed that the piece of land where the dispute occurred is a long pending dispute and tussle often takes place there.

