Two migrant labourers hurt in militant attack

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 24

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers, leaving them injured, in south Kashmir on Saturday. The labourers were attacked in the evening after they returned from day’s work in the apple orchards at Kharpora-Ratnipora in Pulwama.

They have been shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, the police said. The injured have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qadri, both hailing from Bihar.

According to the police, the has been cordoned off for a thorough search to nail the culprits.

Meanwhile, two mortar shells were found in forward villages along the international border in Jammu and Samba districts, officials said.

A live mortar shell was noticed by villagers at Pragwal in Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of Jammu this morning. A bomb disposal squad was called to defuse it.

Another mortar shell was detected by the BSF during patrolling in Regal area of Samba. The shell was safely defused by experts.

Officials said both the shells had gathered rust, indicating that they had remained undetected during cross-border shelling before February last year.

(With PTI inputs)