Two militant aides held, IED seized

PTI

Srinagar, May 10

Security forces on Wednesday arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Baramulla district and seized arms and ammunition, including an IED, from them. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following inputs that two suspected individuals were present near the Saidpora bypass area in Sopore, a police spokesman said.

During the operation, two individuals trying to run away in an attempt to break the cordon were apprehended. They were identified as Kaiser Manzoor Mir, a resident of Behl Mohalla in Saidpora, and Muzaffar Majeed Mir, a resident of Shalpora, Brat Kalan.

During questioning, both confessed that they were working as associates for local active terrorist Bilal Ahmad Mir of Brath Kalan, Sopore, who is linked with LeT, the spokesperson said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds, an IED and two hand grenades, were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.