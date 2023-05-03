Two militants killed in a gunfight along Line of Control in Kashmir

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 3

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

The gunfight took place at Pichnad area in Machil Sector in Kupwara district after militants tried to infiltrate into Kashmir.

Based on a specific intelligence input provided by Kupwara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of likely infiltration from one of the terror launch pads across the LoC towards Machil sector, troops were put on high alert on Monday, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Emron Musavi said.

“A well coordinated counter infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes including those of Indian Army and Special Operation Group of Kupwara Police were placed along the likely routes of infiltration,” Musavi said.

The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights, he said.

Around 8.30 am today, the terrorists were sighted by the troops having infiltrated into this side of the LoC, he said.

The militants were chased, triggering a gunfight in which two of them were killed, Musavi said.

Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge quantity of war-like stores, the spokesperson said.

Extensive search of area is under progress, he said.

The identity of terrorists and their affiliated group is being ascertained, he said.

This successful intelligence based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, JK Police and all agencies, defence spokesperson said.

“The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area,” he said.