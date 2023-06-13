Two militants killed in Kupwara

Srinagar, June 13
Two militants have been killed on Tuesday in a security forces operation along with line of control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Army and Police jointly conducted the operation after they came to know about presence of militants in Dobanar-Machil area of Kupwara.
“Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” Kashmir police tweeted.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two properties of a separatist leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday in Maloora Shalteng region of Srinagar.
“This is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property i.e. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marlas under Survey No. 31 at Mauza Shalteng, Tehsil Srinagar (J&K), in the name of Mohammad Akbar Khanday...has been attached under Court Orders dated 31 May, 2023, in RC-10/2017 /NIA/DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi,” the notice posted by the NIA read.
On Monday, the NIA attached 17 properties of one Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, in a terror funding case in which separatist leader Yasin Malik has been also arrested.
