Two militants shot in Kulgam, Pulwama

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 11

Two terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Kulgam and Pulwama districts today, the police said.

Vigil has been increased across J&K amid a spate of terror activities.

In Kulgam, security forces killed a Hizbul Mujahideen militant. He has been identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie, a resident of Shouch village in Kulgam district.

Acting on specific information about the presence of the militant in Khandipora village, the police and the Army launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the area.

As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding militant fired indiscriminately upon them, triggering a gunfight, the police said.

In the ensuing encounter, Rasiq was neutralised and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

A police spokesperson said civilians were successfully evacuated to safe places during the gunfight.

According to the police, the slain militant had been involved in several cases, including attacks on security men. A 303 rifle with 23 rounds, a pistol with 31 rounds and a hand grenade were among the arms and ammunition seized from the encounter site.

In Pulwama district, another terrorist was gunned down later in the day. The encounter took place in Drabgam area. A terrorist has been killed. According to the police spokesperson, the operation has been going on.

In Baramulla district, Army personnel detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Srinagar highway. A suspicious object was found at Hygam village in the Sopore sub-district along the national highway during a routine road opening drill by the Army, officials said. The area was immediately cordoned off and the traffic along the busy highway was suspended, they said.

“It turned out to be an IED which was defused by the bomb disposal squad,” officials said.

The traffic movement on the highway was restored immediately after the explosive device was defused.

In Anantnag district, two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying arms and ammunition, the police said.

Identified as Rahil Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather, they are residents of Mehmodabad. They were arrested near a checkpoint at Khudahmam Dooru and incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and magazine, were seized from them, officials added.