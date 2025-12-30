DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two-month ban on VPN services in Kupwara

Two-month ban on VPN services in Kupwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:52 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational
Advertisement

Authorities in north Kashmir’s border district of Kupwara on Monday imposed a two-month ban on the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services.

Advertisement

An order issued by the District Magistrate, Kupwara, said communications had been received from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara/Handwara, reporting a surge in the use of VPNs by a significant number of suspicious internet users.

Advertisement

“Whereas, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara/Handwara, has further apprised this office of the emergent need to take immediate preventive measures to regulate and restrict the use of VPNs in the interest of public safety, cyber security and the overall integrity of digital governance within the district,” the order said.

Advertisement

It stated that misuse of VPN services “has the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of inflammatory or misleading content, and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order, thereby posing a serious threat to public order, tranquillity and national security”.

The order applies to “all individuals, institutions, cyber cafés and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating within the district”.

Advertisement

“Any person or entity found violating the provisions of this order shall be liable to be proceeded against under the relevant provisions of law,” it said.

The order came into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for two months.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts