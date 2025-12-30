Two-month ban on VPN services in Kupwara

Authorities in north Kashmir’s border district of Kupwara on Monday imposed a two-month ban on the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services.

An order issued by the District Magistrate, Kupwara, said communications had been received from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara/Handwara, reporting a surge in the use of VPNs by a significant number of suspicious internet users.

“Whereas, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara/Handwara, has further apprised this office of the emergent need to take immediate preventive measures to regulate and restrict the use of VPNs in the interest of public safety, cyber security and the overall integrity of digital governance within the district,” the order said.

It stated that misuse of VPN services “has the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of inflammatory or misleading content, and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order, thereby posing a serious threat to public order, tranquillity and national security”.

The order applies to “all individuals, institutions, cyber cafés and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating within the district”.

“Any person or entity found violating the provisions of this order shall be liable to be proceeded against under the relevant provisions of law,” it said.

The order came into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for two months.