Two more accused held in attempt to murder case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Samba Police have apprehended two more accused in an attempt to murder case at Shahzadpur in Ramgarh in which a local youth, Pankaj, was attacked and injured with sharp-edged weapons.

The police have divulged the name of only one accused as Amit Kumar from Udhampur and another unnamed accused from Punjab.

“On December 31, police had arrested one hardened criminal, identified as Radhey Sham. Police have succeeded in apprehending three accused involved in murderous attack on Pankaj,” said an official.

On December 19, a group of miscreants carrying sharp-edged weapons attacked Pankaj at Shahzadpur village while he was playing volleyball and severely injured him. Police registered a case under Sections 307, 323, 148 IPC, 4/25 Arms Act at Ramgarh and started investigation and conducted raids to nab the accused.

So far, three accused have been apprehended, weapons of offence and a vehicle belonging to an accused used in the commission of offence has also been seized.

