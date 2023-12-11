Two of ATM card swapping gang held

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 10

The police have arrested two persons, who were part of an inter-state gang, for duping a person of Rs 1.23 lakh.

On October 7, the Jammu police received a complaint from a person, Abdul Latief Bhat, a resident of Doda, that when he visited an ATM of J&K Bank at Bikram Chowk in Jammu, an unknown person who was already present inside the ATM exchanged his card with her daughter and after some time withdrew Rs 1,23,999 from his account.

On this, an FIR under Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station. After the registration of complaint, special police teams of Nehru Market police post led by SDPO, South, Sachit Sharma started investigation into the matter. With the help of CCTV footage of the area arrested two accused persons. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar and Dilip Kumar, both residents of Rajasthan.

During questioning, the accused confessed their involvement in the case and on their disclosure cash and other items were recovered. The police recovered cash of Rs 1,15,000, 17 SIM cards, three cheque books, four mobile phones, six PAN cards and 11 ATM cards among others.

A police official informed that it was found that the accused are part of an interstate gang involved in such ATM swap and fraud cases. During investigation, nine more bank accounts were identified which were used by this module to withdraw cash by ATM swap and frauds. In these accounts, transactions of Rs 49,67,844 has taken place. These nine accounts have been frozen.

Rs 49L fraud; 9 bank accounts frozen

During probe, the police identified nine bank accounts which were used by the gang to withdraw cash procured through ATM swap and frauds

In these bank accounts, transactions of Rs 49,67,844 have taken place. These accounts have been frozen

#Doda #Jammu